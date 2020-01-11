Returning Leeds United star Hernandez a shot in the arm for Whites – opinion

When Leeds United brought Pablo Hernandez over from Qatari side Al Arabi on loan in August 2016, there were pleasant, flashed visions of his brilliance for Swansea presented in Whites fans’ minds. The purchase of him the following January was possibly the best piece of business of recent transfer windows.

The Elland Road club finds itself three Januaries advanced from the window and amid another transfer window, possibly the most important one for the club who have a fantastic chance of promotion to the Premier League. The Whites sit atop the Sky Bet Championship pile on goal difference from West Brom. They have a nine-point buffer over the chasing playoff pack led by Londoners Brentford.

Hernandez has proved his worth every season at Leeds United, including this one. This season has seen him miss games through niggly injuries yet, in the 17 games he’s featured in, he has scored three goals and provided four assists. This return is part of a rich tapestry that has seen him score 30 goals and provide 34 assists in his 139 games for the club. His highlight season came last time out where his 12 goals and 12 assists won him his second, consecutive Player of the Year award.

Top 20 @SkyBetChamp players this season ranked by the team's goal difference whilst they have been playing. Players are ranked by GD per 90 mins and must have played a min of 500 mins. The table is topped by #LUFC's Pablo Hernandez.#ReadingFC #WBA #NFFC #Brentford #FFC #HCAFC pic.twitter.com/qnAmCvqKde — EFL Numbers (@eflnumbers) January 3, 2020

With news (tweet -below) that Hernandez is recovered from his latest injury and available for selection, a welcome boost will be provided to Leeds fans. That spark that Hernandez possesses has been lacking from the Whites line-up in his absence. Yes, others have stepped up in his absence but, and Leeds fans will readily tell you this, Pablo is Pablo and he brings that little something extra to the table.

United play South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday today in a game where the Whites will enter the Elland Road arena, after a hugely encouraging display against Premier League Arsenal, to face an Owls side who have lost their last three Championship games.

It will be a feisty affair, one that not only pits the two rival sides against each other but also sees Garry Monk return to Elland Road. Former manager Monk is something of a thorn in the side for Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa having never been on the losing side against his former club and its legendary Argentinian coach.

Today could be the day that all this changes and a day that Leeds United take another step towards Premier League promotion and the dizzying heights that it brings.