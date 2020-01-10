The 72
Leeds United
Championship

Leeds United confirm deal for exciting youngster Kenneh

Leeds United are being tipped to bring in two youngsters over the weekend in Chievo Verona goalkeeper Elia Caprile and Ian Poveda, Caprile due in Leeds over the weekend to seal his deal. However, news coming from Leeds United themselves points to a first deal for Nohan Kenneh, one of the club’s youngsters.

Only last year there were rumours that Kenneh was being touted by none other than global football giants Paris Saint-Germain. However, as with most rumours, the lack of any meaty substance means that this supposed interest just drifts away. This has been the case for Nohan Kenneh.

The Liberian-born youngster has been left to ply his trade at Elland Road and has moved from Mark Jackson’s Under-18s to Carlos Corberan’s Under-23 set-up after a series of “standout performances.”

Such has been the speed of Kenneh’s improvement that the England youth international has now seen the Whites swoop to offer him a first professional deal at the West Yorkshire club.

Kenneh joining the Whites on a full-time basis helps to strengthen the knowledge that Leeds are a club who value and promote youth. This is something close to the heart of Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa and club owner Andrea Radrizzani and it is something that looks set to continue with Kenneh.

As the above tweet from the player himself shows, Kenneh views the deal he has signed as a “proud moment” for both himself and his family. It is also a signing that is endorsed by many Whites fans on Twitter, fans who are excited to see just what the future holds for the highly-rated defender-cum-midfielder.


