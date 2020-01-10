Leeds United said closing in on second “permanent” signing with Manchester City winger Poveda in their sights

Hot on the heels of Leeds United said to be finalising a deal for young Italian stopper Elia Caprile, comes news from Beren Cross on Leeds Live that a second youngster in Manchester City youngster Ian Poveda is inbound to Elland Road (tweet – below).

Manchester City winger Ian Poveda moving forward with a Leeds United switch. Would be the second through the door after Elia Caprile. Likely to be permanent now if not in the summer. Orta and Bielsa rate him very highly. #lufc — Beren Cross (@BerenCross) January 10, 2020

Poveda has been on the books of Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster as well as a spell at Barcelona between 2012-2014. He was at Brentford for a single season (2015/16) before his move to the Etihad and Manchester City at the beginning of July 2016.

In the Leeds Live article, Cross says that the Whites move for Poveda is “progressing” and that United hope to “have their Jack Clarke replacement in place within the next week.” Echoing the above, linked tweet Cross says that the deal for Poveda is a deal that United want to get over the line quickly.

Cross says that Leeds awant to sign Poveda, who is rated highly by both Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta, “on a permanent deal if not this month then in the summer after an initial loan.” It will also be a signing that will see the England youth star make a big jump up in terms of footballing experience. Poveda is being signed for Leeds United and not to work his way up through the levels at the club.

Cross says that a capture of the young English winger of Colombian parentage means the Manchester City youngster “would join up with Marcelo Bielsa’s main squad at Thorp Arch and form part of his core group.”

Poveda has featured for Manchester City in six Premier League 2 games (one goal/two assists) and four UEFA Youth League games (two goals) as well as in the EFL Trophy victory over Shrewsbury.