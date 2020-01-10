Middlesbrough striker Mitchell Curry joins Gateshead on short-term loan

Middlesbrough have confirmed youngster Mitchell Curry has signed for National League North side Gateshead on loan.

Curry becomes the third Middlesbrough player this week to leave the club temporarily, with Marcus Browne joining Oxford United and Sam Stubbs signing for ADO Den Haag in the Netherlands.

The striker joined Boro at under-15s level and has been a permanent fixture in the youth sides. He has not made an appearance in the first team as of yet, but a loan spell will provide him with vital experience, in the hope of catching Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate’s eye.

Woodgate has given plenty of opportunities to young players, with Djed Spence, Aynsley Pears, Hayden Coulson, Ben Liddle, Tyrone O’Neill and Stephen Walker all having made their league debuts this campaign.

Curry could be one of a long list of promising academy players at Middlesbrough to come through at the Riverside but will be given the chance to improve and gain experience in the sixth tier first.

The 20-year old was on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Championship for the first half of the season. He scored two goals in 15 appearances, although the majority of his games were played out on the wing as opposed to his preferred central striker role.

Gateshead are in mid-table in 12th position at present but are only three points off the Play-Off places. Curry will hope to hit the ground running and could be involved as early as tomorrow as the Heed take on Gloucester City.