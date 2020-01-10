Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes a striker should be the club’s priority in this transfer window

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has claimed that a striker should be the priority in this transfer window in an interview with Football Insider as Marcelo Bielsa admitted that they were searching for a new forward.

Leeds have also been linked with Sheffield United attacking midfielder Luke Freeman but Mills believes that their attentions should lie elsewhere.

Freeman has failed to get regular first-team football at Bramall Lane this season since his move from Queens Park Rangers and could be available on a loan-deal although it may be difficult for the Whites to conclude it this month.

Mills has stated that a centre-forward should be their ultimate priority first and foremost. “They’re looking for a goalscorer, aren’t they? That’s what they need more than anything else,” Mills said.

“They’ve got enough, they’ve pretty much got enough quality in every other position, they can almost deal with whatever is thrown at them, it shouldn’t be too much of a big deal.”

“If they can get that one striker in, just to give them that little bit extra, that little bit of support for Patrick Bamford so he can have a rest from time to time. If they can get that striker in, that would be the key. That would be what Leeds I’m sure are clamouring for.”

Although Freeman could prove to be a good signing for the Whites, should they manage to do so, Mills certainly does have a fair viewpoint on the situation.

With just Patrick Bamford as their main senior striker following the departure of Eddie Nketiah due to him being recalled by parent club Arsenal, Leeds are desperately lightweight upfront and an addition in the striking department would indeed be welcome.