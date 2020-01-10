Huddersfield Town announce loan signing of Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe

Huddersfield Town have today (January 10) completed the signing of Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The club confirmed the transfer on their official website, with the Terriers getting the deal done in time for tomorrow’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Barnsley.

Smith Rowe is very highly thought of at Arsenal and has made 15 appearances for the North London club, spread across the Premier League, Europa League and domestic cup competitions. He has scored four goals in the process.

Speaking to the club’s official website about securing the 19-year old’s signature, Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley was understandably thrilled with getting the deal over the line.

He said: “We’re delighted to complete the loan move to bring Emile to the Club today, as it’s the culmination of an ongoing process that began in early November.”

“Nicky and I spent a week at Arsenal in the summer and Emile is a player that we know well. We’ve got some good relationships with the club and we’re very appreciative of them loaning us one of their very best young players.”

“Emile will give us the creative link that we’ve been missing. He can play in a range of attacking positions and he can speed up our play. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”

As well as his experiences with Arsenal, Emile Smith Rowe has played in the highest level over in Germany, playing three games during a loan spell with Champions League side RB Leipzig last season.