Leeds United fans react as journalist confirms first transfer is near

Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.

Leeds United are edging ever closer to completing their first transfer of the January window, as The Athletic UK’s Phil Hay tweeted earlier confirming that Italian goalkeeper Elia Caprile could be on his way to Leeds in the next few days.

The 18-year old is expected in Leeds in the coming days to finalise a transfer that would most likely see him join the Leeds United under 23 squad.

Leeds fans have been desperate for their side to be more active in the transfer window, with several supporters calling for a striker to replace Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah was recalled by his parent club Arsenal earlier this month because new boss Mikel Arteta was unhappy with his lack of game time.

We all know football fans can be hard to please, but what did Leeds United think to this update?

We take a look at some of the responses to Phil Hay’s tweet:

I can note a slight hint of sarcasm from this Leeds United fan.

This supporter thinks young French keeper Illan Meslier is more than capable and instead would like to see the club sign a winger and a new striker.

This Leeds United fan is looking at the signing as a positive and acknowledges that he is one for the future.

This Leeds United fan thought the club was looking for a more experienced goalkeeper, and at the tender age of 18, that certainly is not Caprile.

Leeds United fans are desperate for that striker!

