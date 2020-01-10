Leeds United fans react as journalist confirms first transfer is near

Leeds United are edging ever closer to completing their first transfer of the January window, as The Athletic UK’s Phil Hay tweeted earlier confirming that Italian goalkeeper Elia Caprile could be on his way to Leeds in the next few days.

The 18-year old is expected in Leeds in the coming days to finalise a transfer that would most likely see him join the Leeds United under 23 squad.

Leeds fans have been desperate for their side to be more active in the transfer window, with several supporters calling for a striker to replace Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah was recalled by his parent club Arsenal earlier this month because new boss Mikel Arteta was unhappy with his lack of game time.

https://twitter.com/AndrewFirth21/status/1215641160749854720

Why a keeper waste of time the young kid we got is talent gwt a winger and striker in — luke simpson (@simpson_09) January 10, 2020

This supporter thinks young French keeper Illan Meslier is more than capable and instead would like to see the club sign a winger and a new striker.

Definitely one for the future Elia Caprile. Will add to U23s so that fine. Hopefully we are getting closer to a striker to back up & push Pat Bamford. Good to see we have a few coming back from injury as that will also help. #lufc #MOT — Marc F 💙💛 (@billywigwam13) January 10, 2020

This Leeds United fan is looking at the signing as a positive and acknowledges that he is one for the future.

Thought Bielsa and co said they wanted an experienced keeper in case Kiko got banned as back up for Meslier? This kid is 18 — Ashleigh (@ashlaurenn_) January 10, 2020

This Leeds United fan thought the club was looking for a more experienced goalkeeper, and at the tender age of 18, that certainly is not Caprile.

Can he play upfront Phil? — Ryan (@RD_1919) January 10, 2020

Leeds United fans are desperate for that striker!