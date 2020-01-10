Young Italian Elia Caprile expected to complete Leeds United transfer in the coming days

Chievo’s young goalkeeper Elia Caprile is due to arrive in Leeds over the weekend to finalise a deal that will see him become a Leeds United player according to Phil Hay, Leeds United’s correspondent for the Athletic UK.

Phil Hay tweeted this earlier today, confirming that Leeds are closing in on their first signing of the January transfer window:

Chievo goalkeeper Elia Caprile due in Leeds over the weekend to tie up his transfer. The first of three if Leeds land the targets they're aiming for. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 10, 2020

Although this signing is not one that has drummed up too much excitement around the Yorkshire club due to the fact that it will not directly affect the first team, the fact that Phil put “the first of three,” has got many Leeds United fans buzzing about what the rest of the month could potentially have in store for them.

Elia Caprile is relatively unknown to the majority of football fans in England, but at the tender age of 18, he is very much considered to be one for the future. If he does secure a deal at Leeds United, he will be expected to join up with the under-23 squad.

This transfer does appear to have come out of nowhere, but the pace with which Leeds United are handling it will impress their fans. It was first reported in Italy less than a week ago, and already it appears the young Italian is on his way to the club.

Caprile has never featured for the first team at Chievo, but has earned a place in the matchday squad on a regular basis, and was an unused substitute for 13 Serie A games last season.