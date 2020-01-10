Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp wants to stay at club despite Leeds United interest

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has told Blades boss Chris Wilder than he wants to stay at the club until at least the end of the season according to a report from the Mirror.

Leeds United had been linked with a move for the veteran forward this January, but it appears nothing will come of their interest and they will have to look elsewhere to secure a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah was recalled by parent club Arsenal earlier this month as new boss Mikel Arteta was unhappy with the lack of game time he was getting at Elland Road.

This has left Leeds United with just Patrick Bamford as a first-choice striker, with Marcelo Bielsa desperate to bring in another as they aim to earn promotion back to the top flight of English football.

2020 marks the 16th year that Leeds have been absent from the Premier League, but as it stands this will be their best chance to get back to where they feel they belong.

The Whites are currently top of the Sky Bet Championship table, level on points with West Bromwich Albion, but nine points clear of third-place Brentford.

A successful January transfer window could really give them the edge over their promotion rivals, and signing a new striker is of paramount importance.

Despite being given this bad news from one Premier League club, good news for Leeds fans has come out of another today, with several senior journalists confirming that Southampton striker Che Adams has a real interest in a loan move to Elland Road.