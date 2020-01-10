Southampton striker Che Adams interested in Leeds United move

Southampton striker Che Adams wants to move to Leeds United according to Phil Hay from The Athletic UK.

In response to a fan tweeting: “Any update on Adams Phil,” Phil Hay responded the following:

he wants to come. As far as I can see, all down to whether Hasenhuttl will let him go — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 10, 2020

Leeds United have reportedly been interested in Che Adams for a while now as they look for a striker to replace Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah was recalled by parent club Arsenal earlier this month, leaving Leeds with just Patrick Bamford available as a first-team striker.

Che Adams is believed to be their number one target, but Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl seems reluctant to let him leave the club.

Adams is yet to score in the Premier League for the Saints since joining the club from Sky Bet Championship side Birmingham City back in the summer, but Hasenhuttl appears to want to keep it at the club as a back-up.

If Leeds United can sign Adams on loan, then it would be an excellent bit of business for the Yorkshire club, and would certainly help them in their bid to return to the top flight of English football.

Adams’ performances for Birmingham City last season made several Premier League clubs take notice, and Southampton paid somewhere in the region of £15 million to secure his signature.

Leeds United currently find themselves top of the Sky Bet Championship table and are ahead of West Bromwich Albion on goal difference.

Both teams have a nine-point gap between themselves and third place Brentford.

Leeds’ next game in the league is tomorrow (January 11), when they entertain Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.