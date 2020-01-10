West Brom boss Slaven Bilic delivers mixed injury news ahead of Charlton Athletic clash

Slaven Bilic has provided mixed injury news for West Bromwich Albion ahead of their trip to The Valley to take on Charlton Athletic, as reported on their official website.

Grady Diangana has missed the last four games due to a back injury but Bilic has confirmed he will be included in the squad for the match against the Addicks.

Nathan Ferguson will resume training on Monday with him edging closer to a return following the slight knock he picked up in training.

“Grady is back and will be in the squad,” said Bilic. “It’s a big boost and it’s never about one player, but everyone has their role that influences the team. Grady going forward is one of the players who makes our attacking play better.”

“Nathan’s progressing really well. He was on the pitch yesterday and doing everything he can so he should be back again with us in normal training straight after the game against Charlton.”

Kieran Gibbs will be out of action for around another month according to Bilic due to a recurrence of his hamstring injury which he sustained against Leeds United.

“Kieran’s injury happened at the start of January, so that’s going to be about four or five weeks because it’s the second time that it’s happened and we’re without Rekeem. He picked up a nasty knock, but that’s it.”

Slaven Bilic also revealed that midfielder Rekeem Harper had picked up a slight knock about would be unavailable for the clash against Lee Bowyer’s side on Saturday.