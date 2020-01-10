Middlesbrough reportedly make bid for St. Gallen goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic

With the expected imminent departure of Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph this week, the Teessiders have identified St. Gallen goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic as a potential replacement, according to Swiss news publication Tagblatt.

Dejan Stojanovic is St. Gallen’s first choice between the sticks, but the clubs Sporting Director Alain Sutter has admitted there has been interest in the 26-year old.

The report states Middlesbrough have made a bid for Stojanovic, although no fee has been agreed between both clubs.

The expected exit of Boro number one Darren Randolph means Jonathan Woodgate’s side could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this January transfer window.

Stojanovic is out of contract in the summer, and the Teessiders will be hoping that a relatively cheap offer could get the deal over the line.

“The sooner (the keeper’s future is resolved), the better,” said Sporting Director Alain Sutter, suggesting they may wish to give Stojanovic an offer to extend his contract, although it is not reported whether talks are ongoing.

During Randolph’s recent injury layoff, Middlesbrough stand-in Aynsley Pears has done incredibly well since being thrown into first-team action, keeping seven clean sheets in 12 games in the Championship this term.

Third-choice Tomas Mejias also did well when called upon, making several good saves in the 1-1 draw with last years’ Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Pears is expected to return to the side for the visit of Derby County on Saturday afternoon, with Mejias to play from the off in the replay at Spurs on Tuesday evening.