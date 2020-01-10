Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday all in talks with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Three Sky Bet Championship clubs are all in talks with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah over the possibility of the 19-year old striker joining them on loan, according to GOAL.

Bristol City and Nottingham Forest have had an interest in Nketiah for a long time now, but Sheffield Wednesday’s interest has only come recently after it was confirmed that striker Steven Fletcher would be out with a long term injury.

Nketiah was recalled by parent club Arsenal after they felt that he was not getting enough game time during his first loan spell of the season at Leeds United.

The 19-year old had been due to stay at Elland Road until the end of the season, but the move was cut short by new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who felt that Nketiah would be better going somewhere else for the second half of the season.

It seems that his future for the next couple of months will be decided in the next few days, with GOAL reporting that all three aforementioned clubs have held talks with Arsenal in the last week or so to try and convince them that their club is the best destination for Nketiah.

Despite Arsenal being unhappy with his game time, Nketiah quickly became a favourite among the fans at Leeds United, and he scored five goals during his time at the club.

Unfortunately for the youngster, he played second fiddle to Patrick Bamford, and the majority of his appearances came off the bench as a substitute.