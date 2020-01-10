Lewie Coyle discusses Fleetwood Town move after defender leaves Leeds United for good

Earlier today, Lewie Coyle completed a permanent move to Fleetwood Town, finally leaving Leeds United after 16 years on the club’s books.

Coyle had been at Leeds since he was an 8-year old, graduating through the club’s academy, but things never really worked out at Elland Road, and instead, he has spent the last two and a half seasons on loan at his new club.

Speaking to Fleetwood Town’s official website after completing the switch, Lewie Coyle was understandably thrilled.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s nice to finally fully commit my future to this club. It’s a club that has given me massive opportunities in the past, I’ve lost count how many times I’ve been here on loan previously but it’s nice to put pen to paper and commit my future here on a permanent basis.”

“It’s always been in the pipeline and it’s something I’ve been open to. All I could do is play my football and leave all those decisions to those who make them. The opportunity to sign here on a permanent basis and it’s something I’m more than happy to do.”

After returning to Leeds United earlier this month, rumours began to surface that Sunderland were interested in signing the 24-year old full-back.

Coyle knew that the likelihood of him leaving Elland Road permanently this window was high due to his contract expiring at the end of the season, and it seems he always wanted to return to Fleetwood.

“This was massive for me as I only had six months left on my contract at Leeds so I knew that this next move for me was going to be a permanent one, and it made perfect sense for me to move here to Fleetwood,” he said.