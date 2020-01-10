The 72
Stadium shot during Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans react as academy graduate Lewie Coyle leaves the club

Sky Bet League One side Fleetwood Town have signed Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The 24-year old defender has been on-loan at the Fylde Coast club since 2017, playing for them for two and a half seasons before returning to Leeds earlier this month.

His contract at Elland Road was due to expire at the end of the season, and it was heavily reported that Leeds would cash in while they could, rather than lose him on a free.

He is a player that has not featured much for Leeds United’s first team, but has been on the books since 2004, so leaving the club on a permanent basis is still a big deal.

As soon as the transfer was confirmed, Leeds United fans took to Twitter to share their feelings on it. Here is a look at what some of them had to say:

https://twitter.com/Matt1Lufc/status/1215604270621429763

That is how long Coyle has been at Fleetwood Town, and finally, it is permanent!

This Leeds United fan described Lewie Coyle as a “top pro,” and wished him all the best.

https://twitter.com/amelielufc/status/1215605775877492736

Many Leeds fans took to Twitter to congratulate Coyle on his permanent switch.

While others used the sale as a chance to make a dig at the club for a lack of signings on their behalf this January.

Lewie Coyle is expected to go straight into Fleetwood Town’s squad for their trip to Burton Albion in Sky Bet League One tomorrow.


