Players line up shake hands ahead of the Leeds United's 100th anniversary EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 19 October 2019.
Championship

Match Preview and Predicted Team News: Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United host Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road in a Yorkshire derby on Saturday. The Whites are bidding to return to winning ways after defeat in the FA Cup to Arsenal and a draw with title rivals West Brom in the league.

Wednesday are on a three-game losing streak in the league and will hope that their FA Cup victory over Brighton can reignite the form that saw them third at Christmas. The Owls were low on confidence going into the game, but a very strong team performance saw them run out worth 1-0 winners.

Leeds can also be proud of their performance in the FA Cup; against a very strong Arsenal side, Leeds dominated the play for the first half and could have been two goals up going into the break.

The only negative from FA Cup weekend for Wednesday was an injury sustained to marquee striker Steven Fletcher. The forward was stretchered off and faces a lay-off of 8-10 weeks.

As Wednesday lose a key player, Leeds may well have one return in the form of Pablo Hernandez. The creative midfielder could return after missing the last four games.

Garry Monk has not lost to Leeds since he left as head coach in 2017 (including a 0-0 at Hillsborough earlier this season). Nevertheless, Wednesday will need to be at their very best to win, with Leeds unbeaten at home since August.

It is possible that Wednesday could hand a league debut to Osaze Urhoghide, with the defender impressing against Brighton. However, it is likely there will be some changes to the side that saw the Owls progress to the fourth round and Garry Monk may favour more seasoned players for this tough game.

Possible Sheffield Wednesday starting lineup:

Dawson – Iorfa – Lees – Borner – Fox – Hutchinson – Bannan – Luongo – Harris – Winnall – Reach

Possible Leeds United starting lineup:

Casilla – Ayling – White – Cooper – Alioski – Phillips – Harrison – Hernandez – Klich – Costa – Bamford


