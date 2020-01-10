Barnsley forward Conor Chaplin wins Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award

The EFL has confirmed on its official website that Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin has been named the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award after a successful December with the Tykes.

Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace, Cardiff City playmaker Lee Tomlin and Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin were named as the contenders for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award on Thursday afternoon after they all enjoyed successful Decembers.

And now, it has been confirmed that Barnsley forward Chaplin has defeated the competition to win the award. Chaplin starred upfront for Barnsley in an impressive month for Gerhard Struber’s side. A hat-trick in a 5-3 win over QPR helped him take his goal tally to five for the month, providing two assists in the process.

Chaplin spoke to the EFL upon the confirmation of his award, saying that he is happy to win the award to get recognition for the role in played in what was a successful month for Barnsley. He said:

“I am really happy to win the award. The overall goal is that the team needs to win matches, but it is always nice to get recognition as part of that.

“If you win an award like this, I think it shows that you are doing your best for the team, but there is always room for improvement and I would sacrifice any award for myself if it meant the team winning more matches. We’ve got a big game this weekend and I hope we can continue our recent good form.”