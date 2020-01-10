Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp discusses Rhian Brewster’s loan to Swansea City

Earlier this week, Liverpool’s young striker Rhian Brewster completed the first loan move of his career, joining Sky Bet Championship side Swansea City.

The Welsh club beat out the likes of Leeds United and Stoke City, who were both reportedly interested in securing the 19-year-old forward’s signature.

It will be seen as a real coup for Swansea City who, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, were also interested in signing Brewster back in the summer.

Speaking in his weekly pre-match press conference (found via InsideFutbol) that can be found on the club’s official youtube site, Klopp said: “Swansea and Steve Cooper asked already in the summer if he can go and it was not the right moment.”

“He came out of a long-term injury and so I thought he needed to get a rhythm, get used to his body again, his body needs to get used the intensity.”

Rhian Brewster’s manager at Swansea is Steve Cooper, a man who he knows extremely well.

Cooper was in charge of the England under 17 side that lifted the World Cup back in 2017, and Brewster was the tournament’s top goalscorer.

Jurgen Klopp hinted that the relationship between Cooper and Brewster is the main reason that Swansea City were the club he joined.

“We all agreed it was the right thing to do because that is important as well, as the boys need to find a manager in the best possible way, someone who knows them already,” he said.

“That’s the case with Steve and Rhian. So that helped a lot.”

Rhian Brewster will be hoping to make his Swansea City debut this weekend in the South Wales Derby, as the Swans make the trip to arch-rivals Cardiff City.