Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle interested in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson

Portsmouth and Plymouth Argyle are interested in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, according to a report by Football Insider.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are considering loaning out the youngster for the rest of the season for more first team experience.

Portsmouth are believed to have made an approach to land him as they look to add more competition and depth into their defensive options. They sold Anton Walkes to Atlanta United yesterday and are now looking to plug the gaps in their defence.

Plymouth are also keen on Sanderson, as well as fellow League Two side Cheltenham Town, but both face strong competition from third tier Pompey.

Sanderson, who is 20 years old, is a key player for Wolves’ Under-23’s but is currently a long way away from their first team, hence why he is likely to go out on loan this month to get more experience under his belt before returning to Molinuex in the summer.

The Wolverhampton-born defender joined his local side in 2007 and has progressed up through their academy. He made his first and only senior appearance to date in October last year in a Carabao Cup tie against rivals Aston Villa.

He travelled to China for pre-season prior to this campaign and played a handful of friendlies for the top flight outfit. His contract at Molinuex expires in 2021.

Sanderson is likely to be shipped out on loan over the coming weeks with Pompey, Plymouth and Cheltenham all battling it out for his services.