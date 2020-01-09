Opinion: Leeds United loanees purchase value said to be £13m – is this good business for the Whites

Leeds United are riding the crest of the Sky Bet Championship wave at the moment. Scintillating play and a distinct doggedness has seen them rise like cream to the top. For their fans, well it is a time of rejoicing.

However, it is January and it is a time that clubs are looking around for those last-chance additions to allow them to navigate through what is a hard second-half of a campaign. For Leeds United fans, the transfer windows are not happy places and fans have long been critical of how the Whites navigate the market.

Many United fans will be quick to tell you that they fell a failure to invest last January was the main reason for the falling away from the top of the table at Christmas to an eventual 3rd place finish. With Leeds being in a similar position now as they were last year, the heebie-jeebies are out there amongst some Whites fans.

With the transfer window already nine days old, and with just 22 days until it locks down, many fans are eager that the club bring in fresh faces and fresh legs to sustain what they hope will be a successful tilt at promotion. However, journalist Phil Hay, formerly of the Yorkshire Evening Post and now of The Athletic, has news that some answers may just lie with Leeds looking within rather than without.

Two of the bigger performances at Arsenal on Monday came from two of Leeds United loanees, Illan Meslier and Jack Harrison. Leeds have an option at around £8m on Harrison. Lorient value Meslier in the region of £5m. Both fees look like good business:https://t.co/rGHmr68Ike — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) January 9, 2020

£13million for Mssrs Meslier and Harrison – good business or not

This season is Jack Harrison’s second at Elland Road, the young winger playing in last season’s campaign under Marcelo Bielsa. In total, the 23-year-old has featured in 65 games for the Whites and has scored nine goals and added nine assists. This current half-season has seen him come alive somewhat and he has already notched five goals and six assists in an attacking display that already trumps his efforts last season.

6ft 5in teen keeper Meslier impressed for the first-team on his debut against Arsenal; it was a display that many Whites fans have been lauding on social media. What it did confirm was the good form and displays that he has been demonstrating for Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s at Elland Road. It is in this side at the West Yorkshire club that he’s become something of a penalty king for his ability to save spot-kicks.

With the constraints of the EFL’s FFP restrictions, it might be rash to buy in January. However, you’d hope that the Whites would be considering cashing in on the reported £13million valuations come the summer if they are promoted to the Premier League.