West Brom tipped to take legal action over Barry’s soon-to-be transfer to Aston Villa

According to the Daily Mirror’s James Nursey, via the Mirror’s online portal, West Brom are threatening court action against city rivals Aston Villa over what is said to be the imminent arrival of youngster Louie Barry from Barcelona.

Barcelona beat fellow football giants Paris Saint-Germain to land the young, former Baggie in July in a story covered by the likes of sporting powerhouse ESPN. Barry had been offered a three-year deal by West Brom but turned then down to head to the Catalan capital in a £3million deal.

With Barry said to be nearing a Villa deal, furious West Brom are “taking legal advice” according to Nursey’ article with the Baggies still not having received “a penny in compensation” from Barça. Nursey writes that West Brom’s anger “has been compounded by Barca turning a quick profit” in what will be a six-month turnaround bringing the England Under-17 striker back to the Second City.

16-year-old, Aston-born Barry featured in three UEFA Youth League games for the Catalans this season, providing an assist against Slavia Prague’s youth side. He made his debut for Barcelona in mid-October last year, coming on in a 2-0 win over San Francisco.

Debut oficial de Louie Barry amb el Juvenil A

He had to wait a fortnight for his full Juvenil A debut, a start in which he scored a second-half goal in 6-0 thrashing of Ebro. Now, for Barry, it looks like it is the thrashing out of a deal with the club he grew up supporting that will signal the end of his time at Barcelona and herald a new era back in English football.

A new era it may be but it looks to be one that starts contentiously if what Nursey, and others, are saying turns into anything more substantial.