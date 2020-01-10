Tom Elliott departs Millwall for Salford City

Tom Elliott has left Millwall and joined Salford City. Millwall confirmed that Elliott had left the club by releasing a statement on the club website.

The former AFC Wimbledon striker joined Millwall in 2017 following promotion to the Championship but failed to lock down a regular place in the team. Hew featured for a small period last season but an injury ended his campaign.

He has not featured at all in the league this season following an injury in pre-season. He has played just once in the League Cup second-round defeat at Oxford United in August.

In the statement the club wished him well for the future and thanked him for his services since joining the club.

Elliott scored three goals in his first four appearances for Millwall. He made a total of 28 appearances that season as Millwall fell just short of a place in the Championship’s top six, finishing eighth in the table.

Last season was tougher for him though. He scored three goals as the Lions battled for their place in the Championship but saw his season cut short due to injury.

Elliott leaves Millwall to join League Two side Salford City. They confirmed his arrival on Twitter.

In his final season at Wimbledon he managed to find the net 13 times in 46 games. He joined Millwall for free at the end of that season after his Wimbledon contract came to an end. He has now joined Salford City on a deal until the summer of 2022.