Fulham eyeing up a move for Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey

Fulham are eyeing up a move for Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey during this transfer window according to Football Insider.

Amartey is struggling to break into Brendan Rogers’ high-flying Premier League side and it is believed that the manager is willing to consider offers for the 25-year-old.

The London club were reportedly interested in making a move for the midfielder in the summer but it failed to materialise and they are now looking to pursue him again.

The Ghana international has not played a competitive senior match since breaking his ankle against West Ham 15 months ago and Rogers could allow Amartey to go in search of regular first-team football in the second tier.

Amartey can also play at centre-back highlighting his versatility and with Fulham looking to add fresh faces to their squad to aid their promotion push, he could be the ideal acquisition to help propel the Cottagers further up to the Championship table.

Amartey was a member of Leicester’s Premier League title-winning side of the 2015/16 season but has only amassed just over 60 appearances for the Foxes since his move from F.C. København in the Danish Superliga.

He has played for his native Ghana at international level, making 22 appearances and this is another attribute which will be of interest to Parker.

At just 25-years-old, Amartey has plenty of years in which to develop further and following a frustrating spell out of action with injury, a move down to the Championship may be the ideal option for him to take.