Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa confirms the club are searching for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that the club are in the process of searching for a replacement for striker Eddie Nketiah, as reported by Sky Sports News.

The youngster made the loan move to Elland Road in the summer but was recalled by parent club Arsenal earlier this month, largely due to a lack of match action.

The striker scored five goals in 19 appearances in all competitions but he only started four of those games.

Leeds are now in the midst of searching for an alternative to Nketiah with the Whites rumoured to be interested in several strikers including Dwight Gayle of Newcastle United and Billy Sharp of Sheffield United.

Bielsa said: “I don’t know the reasons that made Arsenal decide Eddie doesn’t continue with us. But, if the reason is that he didn’t play enough, nobody can guarantee a player the number of minutes he will have – and nobody can say to one player that he is not going to have competition in the position.”

“We are satisfied we chose him because in two opportunities he removed Bamford from the XI who started. His performances were very good. Arsenal and Eddie chose Leeds to prepare him to compete with one player, Bamford, as our goalscorer and we did all this. Two times he got what he was looking for.”

“The opposite is if we said to him that he was going to play in any way. We didn’t say this and we never said this, because we cannot feel this. Nketiah was a brilliant option for us. Now we are going to look for one option that has to be very good as well.”

“The same or better than Nketiah, but it’s necessary to know about the process, the time needed. We are not going to choose one player that justifies us in front of the public, but doesn’t make us strong as a team.”

There is no doubt that the Yorkshire giants will need to bring in a replacement as they look to continue their promotion charge for the rest of the season.