Blackburn Rovers injury news: four players return to training ahead of Preston North End tie

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said that Ryan Nyambe, Corry Evans, Danny Graham and Lewis Holtby have all returned to training before this weekend’s game against Preston North End.

Blackburn Rovers quartet Ryan Nyambe, Corry Evans, Danny Graham and Lewis Holtby have all been out of action recently. They all missed Rovers’ FA Cup Third Round loss to Birmingham City but now, they have all returned to training.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray confirmed that Nyambem, Evans, Graham and Holtby all returned to training on Thursday as they prepare for this weekend’s game against Preston North End. A number of players have been out of action over the course of the past few weeks and the return to training will be a big boost for Mowbray. He said:

“Nyambe, Evans, Graham and Holtby trained today. Bennett has had a sore Achilles, a sore calf and has had flu for about three weeks. With Nyambe having been unavailable to play, Bennett has been rolling himself out.

“I am pretty sure that he will come in on Friday and make himself available, so we will wait and see, and then see whether Holtby, Evans, Nyambe and Graham come through training.

“It has felt like that picking a team that we’ve been down to the last 11 and then it’s been ‘who’s filling the bench?’ These players coming back gives us options. Nyambe coming back could give us the option of moving Bennett further forward and moving the midfield around a bit. Corry and Holtby gives us options, Danny Graham will give us a different option.

“We’re looking better as long as they come off after training and there’s no reaction and we’ll try and select a team for the weekend.”

Blackburn are without a win in four Championship matches and will be hoping that Nyambe, Evans, Graham and Holtby can return to action to boost their chances of winning their first game of 2020.