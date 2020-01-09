Steve Evans reveals he wanted to give Peterborough United starlet Ricky-Jade Jones his debut at just 15

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, former Peterborough United boss Steve Evans – now in charge of fellow League One side Gillingham – has said he wanted to give Posh starlet Ricky-Jade Jones his debut when he was just 15.

Young striker Ricky-Jade Jones has made his way into the Peterborough United first-team picture this season, making a prolific start to life as a senior football after coming through Posh’s academy.

The 17-year-old scored his most recent goal off the bench in a 4-2 FA Cup defeat to Premier League side Burnley, further providing that he is more than capable of playing alongside senior players despite his age. Jones has become a back-up striker to Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney, with his electric pace a handful for defenders.

Now, Gillingham boss Steve Evans has said to the Peterborough Telegraph that during his time at the club, he wanted to give Jones his debut for the club when he was just 15, only to be told he was too young by the club secretary. He said:

“Ricky was a talent. I felt there would be no harm in playing him in a match with nothing on it for either team, but the club secretary rang me the night before to say Ricky couldn’t play as he was too young!

“I’m pleased to see Ricky going so well now though and thrilled that he got a goal at Burnley. Ricky is a great kid who comes from a lovely family and I hope he goes on to have a great career.”