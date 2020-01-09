Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne rejoins Oxford United on loan

Oxford United have announced they have signed Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne on loan via their official club website.

The winger becomes Middlesbrough’s second departure of the window, following defender Sam Stubbs’ loan move to Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag this week.

Browne rejoins Oxford United having played for the U’s last season. He enjoyed a successful spell at the Kassam Stadium, scoring nine goals and registering five assists during the 2018/19 campaign.

Since arriving at Middlesbrough, he has been used sporadically by Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate. He has featured 13 times in the Championship so far but has made just one appearance since November.

“Middlesbrough are a fantastic club and I’m enjoying my time there but as soon as I knew it was a possibility I loved the idea of coming back here because everyone – the Gaffer, the staff, the players and the fans – made me feel so welcome at Oxford last season” said Browne upon signing.

“The club is in a great position and I can’t wait to be involved and hopefully be part of the club’s success this season.”

Oxford currently sit in fourth in the League One standings and are only five points off top of the table Wycombe Wanderers. Browne will be hoping to have a similar impact to what he had last year, and help to get his new side promoted to the Championship.

“You could see the smiles on the players’ faces this morning when Marcus came back into the building,” said U’s boss Karl Robinson.

“He is such a talent and gives us so many options in attack. He knows the lads, he knows how we like to play and we feel like we have done some really good work already in this Transfer Window.”