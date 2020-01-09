Sunderland boss discusses interest in Kyle Lafferty and rumoured pursuit of Burton Albion forward Liam Boyce

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed that the club are interested in Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty, adding that the Black Cats’ rumoured pursuit of Liam Boyce is “difficult” to talk about.

The Northern Echo reported on Thursday that Sunderland had held talks with Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty as Phil Parkinson looks to bolster his attacking options before embarking on the rest of the season. The Northern Echo has also said that Burton Albion striker Liam Boyce is also on the radar of the Black Cats.

And now, speaking to Chronicle Live about the club’s reported interest in the two strikers, Phil Parkinson has confirmed that the club are interested in Kyle Lafferty. He also went on to add that it is difficult to speak about Boyce, given that he is under contract with the Brewers. He said:

“Kyle is one of a number of players we have been speaking about as staff. He is a free agent and he is on our list. Liam is under contract at Burton but is a good player, scores goals at this level but obviously is under contract so is a difficult one of me to speak on.”

Lafferty is without a club having left Norwegian side Sarpsborg FF at the start of January. He only spent a short stint with the club, signing on a free transfer from Rangers. Now, it will be interesting to see if he returns to the UK with Sunderland keen.

As for Boyce, his contract with Burton Albion expires at the end of the season. He has netted 13 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the Brewers so far this season, including five goals in four matches in the Carabao Cup.