Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month contenders confirmed

The EFL have confirmed on their official website that Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin, Cardiff City playmaker Lee Tomlin and Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace are to battle it out for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for December.

December is a crucial time of the Championship season, with games coming in thick and fast. Picking up form in the tight Christmas schedule can see sides rise up the table and standout performers are needed to do so.

Four players who helped their respective clubs over the Christmas period are Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, Barnsley striker Conor Chaplin, Cardiff City playmaker Lee Tomlin and Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace. The quartet have all been recognised for their performances last month, with the EFL nominating them for the Player of the Month award.

Rafael Cabral – Reading

December was a good month for Reading and a good month for goalkeeper Rafael Cabral. The Royals picked up 11 points from a possible 18 and the Brazilian shot-stopper was able to keep four consecutive clean sheets as Reading continue to move further way from the relegation zone under Mark Bowen.

Conor Chaplin – Barnsley

Conor Chaplin starred upfront for Barnsley in an impressive month for Gerhard Struber’s side. A hat-trick in a 5-3 win over QPR helped him take his goal tally to five for the month, providing two assists in the process.

Lee Tomlin – Cardiff City

Tomlin was at his lethal best in December, providing four assists and two goals for Neil Harris’ Cardiff City. The highlight of his month was his crucial role in Cardiff’s comeback against Leeds United, scoring once and providing a stunning volleyed-flick through ball for Robert Glatzel to secure a 3-3 draw.

Jed Wallace – Millwall

Wallace has been a star performer for Milwall all season and December was no different. Scoring two goals and providing two assists along the way, he helped Gary Rowett’s side continue their rise up the table while taking his goal tally to nine for the season in total, providing six assists as well.