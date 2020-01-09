Portsmouth defender Anton Walkes heading for Fratton Park exit door

Portsmouth’s Anton Walkes is set to leave the club, according to a report by the Portsmouth News.

The defender is in talks with an unnamed club ahead of a proposed departure from Fratton Park.

Walkes, who is 22 years old, is being allowed to leave Pompey having fallen down the pecking order this season under Kenny Jackett. His contract with the League One side expires at the end of the season anyway, but his current side are getting a transfer fee for him.

The London-born man started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but only made a single senior appearance for the Premier League side. Instead, he gained first team experience out on loan in the Major League Soccer at Atlanta United before moving to Portsmouth.

He initially joined Pompey on loan but that deal was made permanent in July 2018. He has since played 66 times for them.

Jackett has said, as per the Portsmouth News: “He is talking to a club at the moment. We have to respect that at the moment and we will then put the relevant information out at the time. He has been missing this week and is in talks with a club.”

“Anton has been a good utility player, right-back, left-back and central midfield. The situation at the moment is he is talking to a club about a prospective move that will involve a fee.”

Walkes has been a useful player for Pompey over the past couple of seasons but is now moving onto pastures new.