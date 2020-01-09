Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes star midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be in line for a move to Premier League

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has claimed that midfielder Kalvin Phillips could soon be in line for a move to a top-half Premier League side according to an interview with Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of much speculation during the last six months due to his impressive form with the Yorkshire giants with Manchester United being highly linked with a move.

Aston Villa were also believed to have launched a bid of around £15million for the star man but he decided to sign a new contract and remain with his boyhood club and Mills thinks he will now be looking at a move to a more high-profile top-flight side.

“I’ve said so many times, he’s a fantastic player, the likes of Villa were interested in him in the last transfer window,” Mills said.

“I think where Villa are looking like finishing in the table, I think he’s looking at the top half of the Premier League at the moment. He’s a quality player, he’s a class act, he’s got all the attributes to play that role – ability on the ball, the athleticism.”

“Without a doubt, he’s going to be a very, very expensive signing for somebody if he does leave Leeds.”

Phillips has been an ever-present for the Whites this campaign with him having only missed one game through suspension.

Despite him signing a new contract, this does include a £20million release clause should they not win promotion to the Premier League this season.

The defensive midfielder has been in scintillating form this campaign and it appears almost a certainty that he will be playing Premier League football next season, whether that be with Leeds United or another club.