Brentford weighing up move for Galatasaray loan forward Emre Mor

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Brentford are considering a move for Celta Vigo forward Emre Mor, who is currently on loan with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray.

Brentford are said to be looking at several forwards in the January transfer window, and one player who they are reportedly taking an interest in is Turkish forward Emre Mor.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan in his native country Turkey with Super Lig side Galatasaray but he has struggled to nail down a place in Fatih Terim’s starting 1. Since arriving at the club. Mor has appeared in 16 matches across all competitions and is yet to score his first goal or provide an assist. Of his 16 appearances, 11 have been off the bench and he has not played in the last four Super Lig games.

Mor was born in Denmark and he spent time in the youth academies at Bronshoj BK, Lyngby Boldklub and FC Nordsjaelland. It was Nordsjaelland where Mor made his breakthrough into senior football and his performances as a youngster earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund, joining in 2016.

He struggled to make an impact with the Bundesliga club, playing 19 times, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process. Mor left just one year later, signing for Celta Vigo permanently. Now on loan with Galatasaray, it will be interesting to see if Mor makes a move away from parent club Celta Vigo on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.