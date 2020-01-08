Middlesbrough target Ben Gibson will be allowed to leave Burnley this month

Middlesbrough are keen to bring Burnley’s Ben Gibson back to The Riverside, and Sky Sports have revealed the defender will be allowed to leave this month ( live blog, 03/12 at 9:00 pm ).

Initial reports from TEAMtalk in November suggested Middlesbrough were interested in signing Gibson on a loan deal this January transfer window, however, there have been no further developments .

Plenty of other clubs have joined the chase for the former-Boro man since then, including Turkish duo Trabzonspor and Besiktas, and German Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne.

The 26-year old made the move to Turf Moor from Middlesbrough back in 2018 for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million. However, he has gone on to make just one appearance in the Premier League since arriving two years ago.

Despite his large price tag, he has found himself down the pecking order behind the likes of James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Kevin Long.

Gibson was on the cusp of the England team during his time at Middlesbrough. He had achieved promotion the Premier League and achieved a call up to the Three Lions senior set up in March 2017. However, he was an unused substitute in World Cup Qualifier against Lithuania.

Boro are certainly light in numbers in the centre of defence at the moment, with only Dael Fry fit. Dani Ayala, Ryan Shotton and George Friend are all injured, and although Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair have done well in defence in recent weeks, their natural positions are further up the field.