Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan praises pursuit of Sheffield United star Luke Freeman

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has praised the club’s pursuit of Sheffield United star Luke Freeman according to an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan believes that Freeman has all of the credentials to be a ‘hit’ should he make the move to Elland Road following his outstanding performances for Queens Park Rangers last season.

The Yorkshire giants are reportedly monitoring Freeman with a view to a loan deal and potentially buying him in the summer. The midfielder could prove to be a perfect understudy to Pablo Hernandez with his creativity and versatility.

Despite the Whites’ interest in Freeman, Blades boss Chris Wilder is believed to have ruled out a loan move in the January window.

Whelan gave his views on the possible signing and said: “He’s an excellent player and I’ve said that from the word go since watching him for QPR as he was an absolute standout player.”

“You know he hasn’t had much game time at Sheffield United, he’s very creative, he’s always busy, he certainly has the quality.”

“He goes past people, links up play nicely, so again another good player but we do need strikers first and foremost.”

“I understand why you’d want to go in for him because he’s an excellent player and many Championship clubs would love to have him on their books for the second part of the season. But we’re crying out for strikers, not wide players.”

Freeman has failed to gain regular first-team football at Bramall Lane this season and has yet to score or register an assist for United.