Watford interested in signing Fulham defender Joe Bryan

Premier League side Watford have shown an interest in securing the signature of Fulham defender Joe Bryan, according to a report from the Watford Observer.

The media outlet reports that Watford have scouted the Fulham left-back in recent months, and see him as a potential solution to their defensive issues.

Bryan joined Fulham back in 2018 and enjoyed one season in the Premier League before suffering relegation straight back to the Sky Bet Championship.

Despite relegation, the 26-year old defender showed his capabilities in the top flight, and Watford are rumoured to have no worries about him slotting straight into their side.

The only issue for Watford is that he may be a bit more expensive than they would be willing to pay. Bryan is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2022 and has been a regular feature in Scott Parker’s side in the Sky Bet Championship.

Outside of the Premier League, Joe Bryan is considered to be one of the best left-sided defenders in the Football League, and it clear to see why Premier League side Watford are willing to offer him another chance in the top flight.

Bryan has featured 27 times in total for Fulham this season, finding the back of the net once and assisting three goals for his team-mates.

This demonstrates that not only does he contribute to his side defensively, but also in the attacking half of the pitch.

His average rating, as given by whoscored.com, is an impressive 7.18, which makes him the highest-rated left-back in the Sky Bet Championship this season.