Premier League pair Billy Sharp and Che Adams are Leeds United’s top striker targets

Leeds United have a strong interest in signing either Southampton front-man Che Adams or Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp this summer, according to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Whites are on the lookout for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah, who saw his spell at Leeds United cut short after parent club Arsenal decided they were unhappy with his game time and consequently recalled him.

Patrick Bamford is a clear first-choice striker for coach Marcelo Bielsa, but with games coming thick and fast, rotation may be needed as Leeds United aim to secure promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

They have put themselves in a good position to do so. They are currently top of the Sky Bet Championship table, level on points with West Bromwich Albion and nine points clear of third-placed Brentford.

Bringing in another striker is crucial for the Whites, as it will offer competition to Patrick Bamford, as well as giving Bielsa a different option.

Che Adams may not have scored a Premier League goal for Southampton since joining them in the summer, but during his final season with Birmingham City last year, he proved his ability to perform in the second tier.

Billy Sharp is a man who needs no introduction to Football League fans. The veteran forward has helped current club Sheffield United earn promotion from Sky Bet League One, as well as playing a crucial part in their promotion campaign last season that saw them return to the top flight.