QPR confident of beating Derby County and Nottingham Forest to the signing of Spurs winger Jack Clarke

Queens Park Rangers are confident that their manager Mark Warburton’s links with Tottenham Hotspur will be enough to see them sign young winger Jack Clarke from the North London club this January, according to Football Insider.

Derby County and Nottingham Forest are both reportedly interested in signing the 19-year old, with Millwall and Stoke City also said to be sniffing around the former Leeds United winger.

Clarke is looking for a new club to spend the second half of the season on loan at following his recall from Leeds United. His parent club Spurs decided to recall him as they were unhappy with his game time.

The winger, who joined Spurs from Leeds United for a fee believed to be in the region of £10 million back in the summer, struggled to break back into the first-team squad at Elland Road and instead spent the majority of his time training and playing with the under-23 side.

He may not have been able to make it into Leeds’ first-team squad, but his ability was there for all to see during his breakthrough season at Elland Road, which was the reason Spurs took a gamble on him in the first place.

And it’s Queens Park Rangers who look likely to get him, with Warburton using his strong connections at Tottenham Hotspur to get a deal over the line.

QPR are currently 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table, and following an emphatic FA Cup victory over Swansea City, they return to league action this weekend with a trip to rivals Brentford.