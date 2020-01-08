Nottingham Forest in talks with Arsenal over the signing of striker Eddie Nketiah

Nottingham Forest are reportedly in talks with Premier League side Arsenal over the loan signing of Eddie Nketiah according to Sky Sports News.

The striker was recalled by the Gunners from his loan spell at Leeds United where he spent the first half of the campaign.

Nketiah scored five goals in 19 appearances whilst at Elland Road but admitted to being frustrated at a lack of first-team opportunities and was subsequently recalled by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta earlier this month.

It is believed that Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City are also showing interest in the 20-year-old but Forest are now pushing ahead with their pursuit of the youngster as Sabri Lamouchi looks to bolster the forwards at his disposal.

Nketiah is highly thought of by the Arsenal hierarchy but with the likes of Pepe, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the Gunners ranks it is difficult to see the youngster acquiring much game time at the Emirates this season.

Despite having had an impressive first half of the campaign and occupying fourth spot in the Championship, Forest have struggled for goals at times and Lamouchi is eager to add firepower to his squad to ensure they continue pushing for promotion.

With Nketiah having been recalled by Arsenal, Leeds now only have one senior striker in Patrick Bamford at their disposal and they will now look to replace him.

Despite his less than successful spell with the Whites, Nketiah has not been short of Championship admirers and a loan deal may well be the best choice as the striker looks to develop and mature his game.