Leeds United’s chances of signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara described as “highly unlikely”

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara over the past few months, but it seems as if the 24-year old will be remaining at the Glasgow club.

On today’s showing of ‘transfer talk,’ on Sky Sports News, the panel discussed the chances of Rangers selling Kamara, and said: “It is highly unlikely that Rangers will sell Kamara this January.”

This will be seen as a blow to Leeds United, who are looking to recruit players capable of helping them seal promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites are currently top of the Sky Bet Championship table, ahead of West Bromwich Albion on goal difference and nine points clear of third-placed Brentford.

They are clear favourites to return to the top flight for the first time since 2004, but January is a huge month for them in their bid to earn promotion.

Kamara would have been seen as an excellent signing for Leeds United, who are looking to strengthen the midfield amid rumours that Kalvin Phillips could be leaving the club.

The silver lining for Whites fans is that despite it looking likely that they will miss out on Kamara, interest in Phillips seems to have died down for the time being at least, and it looks like he will still be a Leeds United player when it comes to the end of the January transfer window.

Leeds United are next in league action this coming Saturday when they host Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.