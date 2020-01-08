3 things to take away from Middlesbrough Head Coach’s pre-Derby presser

Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate spoke to the press on Wednesday afternoon ahead of his side’s game against Derby County this weekend.

Here are three things to take away from the Middlesbrough boss’ presser today:

1. Injury update

Head Coach Woodgate admitted there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Derby on Saturday.

This means Darren Randolph, Britt Assombalonga, George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Anfernee Dijksteel and Dani Ayala will all still be missing for their next fixture.

2. Competition for places

Having signed two new players this week, Manchester City loanees Patrick Roberts and Lukas Nmecha, this has meant that there is plenty more competition for places.

Nmecha’s arrival means that even if Assombalonga was to return to the fold in the coming weeks, there is no guarantee he would regain his place in the starting eleven.

Equally, Tomas Mejias’ heroics in the FA Cup clash with Tottenham last weekend means Aynsley Pears’ number one spot isn’t guaranteed either, as Woodgate confirmed:

“They’ve done really well. I thought it was important to give Tommy a chance.

“It’s competition for places. Aynsley has to keep fighting for his place” he said.

3. Transfer update

Middlesbrough’s two new signings may not be the only new faces arriving at the club this transfer window.

Woodgate admitted they are looking to strengthen, and is in regular contact with those in the club’s hierarchy looking at potential targets.

“We can always try and improve the squad, we’re talking regularly with the recruitment department” he said.