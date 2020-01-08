Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster shares tweet after signing for Swansea City

Yesterday, Swansea City completed the signing of Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, with the 19-year old front-man joining the Welsh club on loan until the end of the season.

Several Sky Bet Championship clubs were interested in signing the young striker, with Leeds United and Stoke City also approaching Liverpool to show interest, but Swansea came out on top and Brewster’s first experience of second-tier football will be with the Welsh club.

Brewster is highly thought of at the Premier League leaders, but due to the attacking prowess that they already possess, he has found it hard to break into the first team. Instead, he has been limited to appearances in cup competitions, with his most recent coming off the bench for the final ten minutes of Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round.

Following the completion of his temporary move to South Wales, Rhian Brewster tweeted this:

Thankful to both teams and managers for making this happen. Looking forward to joining up with the team now for a big derby!! #JackArmy @SwansOfficial pic.twitter.com/eY9067C0yG — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) January 7, 2020

The Derby he is eluding to is one of the biggest games of the season for Swansea City. They travel to arch-rivals Cardiff City this coming Sunday, and they will be hopeful that Brewster is firing on all cylinders for that one.

Despite his young age, he has already demonstrated his ability to perform on the big stage. Back in 2017, he helped England U17 to lift the World Cup trophy and was even the golden boot winner for the tournament.

He has not had his chance in senior football, but both he and Swansea City will be hoping that this could be his big break.