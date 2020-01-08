West Brom join Premier League trio in the race for Genk striker Mbwana Samatta

West Bromwich Albion have joined the Premier League trio of Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and Crystal Palace in the race to sign Genk striker Mbwana Samatta according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Samatta could be the first Tanzanian player to join the Premier League should he make the switch from Belgium during the January transfer window.

The striker scored against Liverpool in the Champions League and is now a man in demand from a whole host of English clubs.

Samatta has a €10million release clause in his contract which expires at the end of next season and with Albion looking to win promotion this campaign they may see it as a risk worth taking as they aim to get back into the Premier League.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio have also expressed an interest in signing Samatta this month although it is believed he would prefer a move to England.

He has so far netted seven goals in 20 appearances and was the top scorer in the Jupiler League last season.

West Brom face a battle to acquire Samatta with Premier League interest in the striker although they may be able to offer him more regular game time than the top-flight trio who have expressed an interest in signing him.

While he is thought to be keen on the move, EU work permit regulations are likely to hold him back, with a special committee likely to be needed to decide whether he could get a work permit to make the move to the Hawthorns.