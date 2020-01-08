Millwall, Middlesbrough and Birmingham interested in Yeovil winger Myles Hippolyte

According to The Sun , Millwall are showing strong interest in Yeovil Town winger Myles Hippolyte, with Middlesbrough and Birmingham also keen.

Hippolyte has been in fine form for Yeovil Town so far this season, scoring five goals in 26 games in the National League, and his performances have caught the eye of the Championship trio.

Millwall are said to hold the strongest interest, with Middlesbrough and Birmingham also monitoring the 25-year old’s progress.

He is a former Brentford academy graduate having come through the ranks at Griffin Park in 2013. Since then he has gone on to play for a whole host of clubs including non-league sides Tamworth, Southall and Hayes and Yeading United before moving to Scotland where he had spells at Livingstone, Falkirk, St. Mirren and Dunfermline.

Hippolyte signed for Yeovil in 2019 and has impressed in his first season in the National League with his new club.

He can play a variety of different positions, and although he has primarily be used as a left-winger, he has also been deployed as a centre forward, a left-back and an attacking midfielder. His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead if he was to make the jump up to the second tier.

The Sun state that Hippolyte is regarded as one of the best players in the division, but the Glovers are not prepared to sell any of their prized assets this transfer window. Yeovil are currently in second place in the National League table, just three points behind league leaders Barrow.