Leeds United and Nottingham Forest must pay £50,000 per week to sign Dwight Gayle on loan

Newcastle United would be willing to loan Dwight Gayle out to a Sky Bet Championship club, but only if they are willing to pay his £50,000 a week wages according to a report in the Northern Echo.

Several second-tier clubs, including Leeds United and Nottingham Forest, are said to be interested in signing the Newcastle striker, who is available to leave the club if they can bring in another striker.

That is looking likely, with the Northern Echo reported that AC Milan and Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek is closing in on a move to the North East after reports in Italy suggested that is AC Milan career could be over.

Newcastle United would prefer to sell Dwight Gayle permanently, but if they are to do so it is believed that they would not be willing to drop below the £10 million, and due to financial fair-play, that could be difficult for any Sky Bet Championship club.

The Magpies have come out and said a loan deal is available for the 29-year-old striker, but they would expect any club to pay his wages in full.

That could prove to be a real stumbling block for second-tier clubs, but they will be hoping that Newcastle will become slightly easier as the transfer window goes on.

Interest in Dwight Gayle is high, and it is understandable why. During his time in the Sky Bet Championship, Gayle proved his abilities, helping Newcastle earn promotion back to the top flight of English football, before finishing as the fourth top goal scorer during a loan spell at West Brom.