Nottingham Forest bracing themselves for interest in Norwich City-linked Joe Worrall

Nottingham Forest are expecting interest in defender Joe Worrall, with Norwich City believed to be keen, according to a report by the Eastern Daily Press.

The centre-back has made an impressive start to the season for the Reds in the Championship under Sabri Lamouchi.

Worrall, who is 22 years old, is also attracting interest from other Premier League clubs as well as the Canaries with the likes of Sheffield United and West Ham United also being linked.

Forest are anticipating interest in him in this transfer window but will be under no pressure to sell with him still under contract at the City Ground until 2022.

Worrall joined the Reds as a youngster in 2011 and rose up through the youth ranks with them. He gained his first taste of first team football on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge in League Two in 2016.

He was then handed his first senior start for Forest in a Championship fixture against Reading shortly after in October 2016.

Worrall has since been a regular starter, however, he was sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers last season. He made 32 appearances in all competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side but returned to Forest at the end of the campaign.

The former England Under-21 international has become a man in-demand after his solid performances this season and his side will face a major battle to retain his services in the future if they fail to gain promotion from the Championship.