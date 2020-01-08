Middlesbrough’s Darren Randolph fails medical ahead of West Ham move

Middlesbrough’s Darren Randolph has failed his medical at West Ham United according to KUMB , with the goalkeeper expected to have a second medical soon.

Randolph has missed 12 of Middlesbrough’s last 14 games with a thigh injury, and it is believed that there are still issues which have prevented West Ham from signing the shot-stopper already this week.

A second examination is to take place on Wednesday in the hope of pushing through a deal to bring the Republic of Ireland international back to the London Stadium.

Randolph left West Ham in 2017 after making 42 appearances for the Hammers throughout two seasons. He often played second fiddle to Adrian and decided to move to Middlesbrough for more first-team opportunities.

The Championship goalkeeper of the year for last season is deserving of another crack at the Premier League, and Randolph believes this as much.

The deal is expected to go through if the medical is successful, with the fee agreed believed to be in the region of £4 million. This would mean Middlesbrough would be making a loss, having signed Randolph for £5 million two seasons ago.

Aynsley Pears is expected to fill the void left by Randolph, as he has done during the Boro number one’s time on the treatment table. Tomas Mejias will provide a back up to Pears after the Spaniard re-signed for the Teessiders during the summer from Cypriot side AC Omonia.

Randolph will presumably be used as the second choice at West Ham ahead of David Martin and Roberto, with Lukasz Fabianski their number one between the sticks.