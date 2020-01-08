Former England international Darren Bent makes bold claim about West Brom squad

Former England international Darren Bent has made the bold claim that the West Bromwich Albion squad is already ‘Premier League ready’ according to an interview with Football Insider.

Bent believes that the Baggies squad is full of top-flight talent and will seamlessly transition into the Premier League should they gain promotion this season.

West Brom narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League last season when they lost to out to local rivals Aston Villa in the play-off semi-finals but they are sitting in second place this campaign and are favourites to win automatic promotion along with Leeds United.

The former England striker Bent thinks that with players of the ilk of Romaine Sawyers and Matheus Pereira, West Brom should easily transition into Premier League life.

“There’s a couple of them who could make the step up to the Premier League, there’s a fair few of them,” Bent said.

“Pereira, he’s got great feet, can play that number ten role. I’m a big fan of his, he seems to be getting better and better, I think he’s got the right manager who really believes in him.”

“When you’ve got Romaine Sawyers in there behind you protecting you, it makes you play. I think if West Brom do go up, yeah they have to add one or two but they’ve got the nucleus of a team who can compete in the Premier League.”

As well as the Baggies having the likes of Sawyers and Pereira, the rest of their squad is also full of Premier League experience. Charlie Austin, Matt Phillips and Kieran Gibbs have all represented various clubs at top-flight level as well as international level.