MK Dons snap up Norwich City striker Morris after recall from Rotherham United loan

MK Dons have confirmed on their official club website that Norwich City striker Carlton Morris has joined the club on loan until the end of the season, shortly after Rotherham United confirmed on their club website that he had been recalled from his loan spell with the Millers.

Rotherham United confirmed on Wednesday morning that striker Carlton Morris had been recalled by parent club Norwich City. The striker initially agreed a deal that was set to keep him with the Millers for the entire season, but Norwich have opted to recall Morris and send him on loan elsewhere.

Rotherham United’s fellow League One side MK Dons have moved to secure a loan deal for Morris until the end of the season, with manager Russell Martin making him the first signing of his managerial career.

In the first half of the season, Morris scored four goals and provided six assists for Rotherham, making a total of 28 appearances for Paul Warne’s side, with 12 of those coming off the bench.

Now, having completed his transfer to MK Dons, he has been speaking to his new club’s official website, Upon the announcement, Morris said he is happy to be linking up with former teammate Russell Martin, adding that he had “a few clubs” interested in his services. He said:

I’m over the moon. There were a few clubs interested in me but this was the most attractive option for me for various reasons – the team plays an attractive brand of football under the new manager and I know a few people here too.

“Me and Russ have been close for years. He was very helpful to me as a young pro coming through at Norwich. I’ve always appreciated that and now I have the opportunity to work under him – it was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up on.

“The team has gone to strength to strength with some good results recently and I think this is a good place to be. I can’t wait to get going and getting my teeth stuck into the big games we’ve got coming up and hopefully, I can help the team have a successful end to the season.”