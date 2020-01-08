Former Blackburn Rovers favourite Morten Gamst Pedersen training with Rovers

Speaking to Norwegian news outlet Aftenposten, former Blackburn Rovers favourite Morten Gamst Pedersen has confirmed that he has returned to the club to train with Tony Mowbray’s side for a week after his release from Norwegian side Tromso.

Pedersen is with the club to maintain his fitness as he looks to find a new club as despite being 38, he has no intention of retiring yet. Speaking of his return to Blackburn as a trainee, he said:

“It’s true that I’m training with Blackburn for a week said. After all, I am unemployed and want to play football.”

After starting his career in his native country Norway, Pedersen signed for Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2004. In his nine years at the club, he went on to become a firm favourite among the Ewood Road faithful.

Playing as either a left-winger or in the middle of the park, Pedersen notched up a massive 343 appearances for Blackburn Rovers, scoring 44 goals and providing an impressive 64 assists along the way. He was a danger from set-pieces with his left-foot capable of causing havoc for both defenders and goalkeepers.

Since leaving Rovers in 2013, Pedersen has gone on to play for Turkish side Kardemir Karabukspor and Norwegian side Rosenborg, before turning to former club Tromso.