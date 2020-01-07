Leeds United linked to Chievo Verona youngster Caprile

Leeds United are a team that is well-known for blooding young talent, often producing a conveyor belt of their talent. They’ve also started to dip their toes in the foreign market for talented youngsters and that looks to continue says Italian source L’Arena.

The player in question is Chievo Verona youngster Elia Caprile, an 18-year-old, 6ft 3in goalkeeper who currently turns out for the Serie B side’s youth, or Primavera, side. According to L’Arena, the youngster is heading to Elland Road.

This rather bold statement comes from the fact that the Italian news site says that Chievo are at a crossroads when it comes to stoppers with Caprile “taking the road to Leeds.” The youngster, who only has a youth deal at the Serie B club, is said “free to go to Bielsa” with L’Arena’s article stating that Leeds United’s Argentinian coaching maestro “has already made him a place in the Under23.”

Caprile has featured in 13 games for Chievo’s Primavera side this season, conceding 26 times and keeping just two clean sheets. The one-cap Italian Under-18 stopper also featured six times on the bench for Chievo this season in Serie B. Last season he again featured in the youth side, conceding 39 times (four clean sheets) as well as appearing on the bench 13 times in Chievo’s doomed Serie A campaign.

L’Arena end their article by reflecting on Caprile and Chievo’s position saying that it is unlikely that the young keeper will remain in Italy. On this point they say it is “too late” and that “Caprile has a foot and a half on the plane to Leeds” where they say that he will be rewarded with a long-term contract by the Whites.